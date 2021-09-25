Truist Securities Upgrades RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Buy

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $225.00. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of ROLL opened at $211.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.56.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.