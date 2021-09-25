TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report sales of $555.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $562.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.20 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $513.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.30 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TTMI stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $12.53. 838,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.58.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.