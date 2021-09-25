Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $847.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,560,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 261,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 430,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 161,898 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

