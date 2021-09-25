Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) vs. Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Big Cypress Acquisition and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Twist Bioscience 1 2 3 0 2.33

Twist Bioscience has a consensus price target of $118.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.25%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and Twist Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 61.33 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -37.37

Big Cypress Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Twist Bioscience -106.59% -24.59% -21.62%

Summary

Big Cypress Acquisition beats Twist Bioscience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Big Cypress Acquisition Company Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage. The company was founded by William Marine Banyai, Emily Marine Leproust and Bill James Peck in February 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

