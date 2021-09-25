Ultra Price Reaches $0.60 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001418 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $170.41 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,507.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.32 or 0.01212292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.14 or 0.00527299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00317351 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00032918 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001171 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

