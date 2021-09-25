UniMex Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $24,913.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $24,913.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00070847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00106175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00141449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,638.58 or 0.99785931 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.78 or 0.06741821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.55 or 0.00764208 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,800,322 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

