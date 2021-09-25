United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Shares Up 2.6%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC)’s share price traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. 70,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 82,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $215.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

About United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

United Health Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding.

