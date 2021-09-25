Unitrade Reaches 1-Day Volume of $369,668.00 (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $369,668.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00057202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00130244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011982 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00043252 BTC.

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

