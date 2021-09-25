UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 2.3%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 11,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,230,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

TIGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.64 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

