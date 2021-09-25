Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCMKTS:URBDF) Trading 123% Higher

Shares of Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF) were up 123% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 22,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 37,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

About Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCMKTS:URBDF)

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in the house development business in Mexico. It sells own and third-party housing projects, as well as land for real estate projects. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Mexicali, Mexico.

