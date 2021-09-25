UREEQA Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $39,114.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00072129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00107439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00146359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.31 or 0.99939477 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.43 or 0.06809584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.86 or 0.00771824 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

