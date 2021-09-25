USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $89.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.53.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 112,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.