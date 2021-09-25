USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “
Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $89.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.53.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 112,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
