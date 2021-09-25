USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 83,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,432. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.63 and its 200-day moving average is $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

