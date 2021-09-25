USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 83,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,432. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.63 and its 200-day moving average is $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.85.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.