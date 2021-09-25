USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.93. The company had a trading volume of 83,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,432. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

