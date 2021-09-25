USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.93. The company had a trading volume of 83,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,432. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.85.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
