Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $308.00 to $322.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Vail Resorts traded as high as $347.96 and last traded at $345.70, with a volume of 11396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $327.71.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,931,000 after purchasing an additional 102,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

