Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $329.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Vail Resorts have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from its offerings such as Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Epic Day Pass and Epic Coverage products. This along with focus on digital marketing and media advertising bode well. Going forward, the company expects it to be a key growth driver as it relates to the growing number of people associated with the program. Meanwhile, the company continues to reinvest in its resorts to boost customer traffic. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Although, the company is witnessing sequential improvements in visitation, it is still behind the pre pandemic levels. This along with competition and weather-related woes pose concerns. Earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days, limiting the upside potential of the stock.”

MTN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $313.92.

MTN opened at $351.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $208.72 and a 52-week high of $352.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,958,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,634,000 after acquiring an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after acquiring an additional 629,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

