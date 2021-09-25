Vale (NYSE:VALE) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $15.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VALE. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. Analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a yield of 16.36%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Vale by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,946 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $33,712,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,378,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.