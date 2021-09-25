Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Down to $16.42

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.42, but opened at $15.25. Vale shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 283,128 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Get Vale alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.684 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 2,287.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 336.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.