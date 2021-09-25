Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 1,664 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,664 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $119.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.