Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $713,562,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFG opened at $82.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFG. TD Securities upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

