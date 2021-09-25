Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 5,739 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

BNL stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.89.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. Equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

