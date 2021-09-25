Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $233,000 Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 70.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 59.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.77.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.67%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

