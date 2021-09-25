Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 93,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $1,108,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SHLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.79. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

