VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.88

Shares of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.88 and traded as high as $25.15. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG)

