VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.88

Shares of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.88 and traded as high as $25.15. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 1 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
About VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG)
