Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

