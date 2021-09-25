Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $18,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after acquiring an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 405,835 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,970,000 after acquiring an additional 188,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,435,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $208.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.80 and a 200-day moving average of $198.86. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $150.16 and a 1-year high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

