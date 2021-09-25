Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 87,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,046,198 shares.The stock last traded at $90.16 and had previously closed at $91.88.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.03.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
