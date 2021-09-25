Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,834. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

