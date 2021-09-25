Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.8491 per share on Sunday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.76.

