Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $464 million-$466 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.94 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.570-$3.570 EPS.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $299.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 114.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $344.11.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

