Venus Price Tops $23.22 (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. Venus has a market cap of $260.11 million and approximately $37.20 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be bought for about $23.22 or 0.00054211 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00097661 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,804.36 or 0.99934748 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001526 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,173 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

