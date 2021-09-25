Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Danske lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 778,247 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 1,223.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 231,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 163,076 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 158,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.86. 543,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,043. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.51.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

