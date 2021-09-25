Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $155,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

