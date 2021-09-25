Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $47.02

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.02, but opened at $49.38. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 1,151 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VERV shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.13.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

