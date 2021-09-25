VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $34.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.21.

Several brokerages have commented on VICI. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

VICI stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

