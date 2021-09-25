Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.71.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 828,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,680. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

