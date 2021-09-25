Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CYBBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Investec lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

CYBBF stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

