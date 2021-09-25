Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of VIVHY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. Vivendi has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $42.70.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

