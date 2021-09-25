Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Volex Plc (OTC:VLXGF) shares traded up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.35. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volex in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Volex Company Profile (OTC:VLXGF)

Volex Plc engages in the provision of cabling solutions for servicing consumer electronics, telecommunications, data centers, medical equipment, and the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Power Cords, Cable Assemblies, and Central. The Power Cords segment sells and manufactures electrical power products to manufacturers of electrical & electronic devices and appliances, which include laptop, computers, printers, televisions, power tools and floor cleaning equipment.

