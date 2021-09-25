Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €265.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €262.53 ($308.86).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €189.38 ($222.80) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €200.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €214.70.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

