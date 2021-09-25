Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Warburg Research

Warburg Research upgraded shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 target price on the stock.

VNNVF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of Vonovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Vonovia alerts:

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $74.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.