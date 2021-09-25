Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $13.11 Average PT from Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VYGR shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.94. 103,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,126. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

