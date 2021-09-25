Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $13.11 Average PT from Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.11.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on VYGR shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.94. 103,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,126. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.