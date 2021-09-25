W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NYSE WPC opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

