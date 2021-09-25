Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

WNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE WNC opened at $15.15 on Friday. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $757.64 million, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 195,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,631,000 after acquiring an additional 43,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,756,000 after acquiring an additional 153,506 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 473,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares during the last quarter.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

