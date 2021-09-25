Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. 3,457,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

