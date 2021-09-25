Wedbush Increases CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $150.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

KMX stock opened at $144.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.44. CarMax has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $144.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

