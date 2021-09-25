WePower Hits Market Capitalization of $5.37 Million (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. One WePower coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. WePower has a market cap of $5.37 million and $34,746.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00054655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00123862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044494 BTC.

WePower Profile

WePower (WPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

