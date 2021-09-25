Westpac Banking Corp Acquires New Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 304,078 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 74,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Liberty Global by 569.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after acquiring an additional 137,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.54.
Liberty Global Profile
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.