Westpac Banking Corp Acquires New Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 304,078 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 74,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Liberty Global by 569.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after acquiring an additional 137,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. Analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

