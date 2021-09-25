Westpac Banking Corp Buys Shares of 4,367 FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FirstService by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of FirstService by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $2,416,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 17.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $191.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. Research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

