Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,883,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $191.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

